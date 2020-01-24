Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Sells 660 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for 11.1% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $23,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDXX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim set a $310.00 price target on IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.14.

In other news, insider Jonathan W. Ayers sold 62,097 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.57, for a total value of $17,360,458.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,750 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.51, for a total value of $3,695,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,130 shares of company stock worth $31,118,453. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $284.58. 4,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,161. The company has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.74 and a 52-week high of $294.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.78.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 405.71% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $605.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

