Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Has $368,000 Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 23,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 90,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 49,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 22,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,182,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,403,975. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.86, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLB. Barclays set a $47.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Cowen lowered Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.71.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $2,332,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $792,741.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,155.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,864 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

