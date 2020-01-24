Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 53,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Williamson Scott acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.12 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 107,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $4,846,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,030,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,828 shares of company stock worth $9,695,889 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $43.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.59, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $46.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.46.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Guggenheim set a $53.00 target price on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Boston Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.62.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

