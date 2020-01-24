Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SAM. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $332.00 to $319.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised shares of Boston Beer from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $386.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a hold rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Boston Beer to $425.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Boston Beer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $394.52.

Shares of NYSE:SAM traded down $11.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $381.67. 96,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,922. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $376.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $385.08. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.61. Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $241.72 and a 12 month high of $444.64.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.79. Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $378.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.66 million. Analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Beer news, VP Tara L. Heath sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.79, for a total transaction of $187,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,436 shares of company stock worth $27,215,853. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 910.0% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

