BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in BorgWarner were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 118,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 223.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 64,558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 44,588 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 262.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 6.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 379,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,944,000 after purchasing an additional 23,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 12.3% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 374,637 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,742,000 after buying an additional 41,055 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BWA opened at $40.32 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.71 and a twelve month high of $46.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.38.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 27th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $47.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.36.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.