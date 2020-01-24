Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.75.

BCEI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

BCEI traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.76. The stock had a trading volume of 240,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,093. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.15. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $26.75.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $75.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.68 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 58.72%. On average, analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brant Demuth purchased 3,000 shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,354.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the second quarter worth about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 43.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the second quarter worth about $147,000.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

