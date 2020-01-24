Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.75.
BCEI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.
BCEI traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.76. The stock had a trading volume of 240,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,093. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.15. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $26.75.
In related news, CFO Brant Demuth purchased 3,000 shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,354.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the second quarter worth about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 43.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the second quarter worth about $147,000.
About Bonanza Creek Energy
Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.
