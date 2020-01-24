Boeing (NYSE:BA) Receives Neutral Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a $324.00 target price on the aircraft producer’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $370.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Vertical Research lowered Boeing from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Boeing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $350.53.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $5.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $323.05. The company had a trading volume of 17,783,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,074,370. The company has a market cap of $173.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.55, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.19. Boeing has a 12-month low of $302.72 and a 12-month high of $446.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $333.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.66.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Boeing will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Boeing’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 4,120 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth about $1,296,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 115.2% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,279 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

