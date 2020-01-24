Bodycote (LON:BOY) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Bodycote (LON:BOY) in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a GBX 910 ($11.97) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BOY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group raised Bodycote to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 845 ($11.12) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bodycote from GBX 925 ($12.17) to GBX 1,030 ($13.55) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bodycote to an underweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 775 ($10.19) in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 853.57 ($11.23).

Shares of BOY opened at GBX 884 ($11.63) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 927.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 790.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92. Bodycote has a fifty-two week low of GBX 638.50 ($8.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 975 ($12.83).

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

