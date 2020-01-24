BMO Capital Markets Raises Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $200.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 6.84% from the stock’s previous close.

UNP has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.32.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $187.19 on Friday. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $149.09 and a 12-month high of $187.68. The stock has a market cap of $125.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.26 and a 200 day moving average of $171.19.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.09). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 163,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14,927 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

