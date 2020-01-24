BMO Capital Markets Raises CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target to C$125.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$117.00 to C$125.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

GIB.A has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$114.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$112.85.

GIB.A stock traded down C$0.26 on Thursday, reaching C$113.29. 367,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,117. CGI has a one year low of C$84.41 and a one year high of C$114.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $27.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$110.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$105.62.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

