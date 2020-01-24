BMO Capital Markets Boosts Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $65.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the chip maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on INTC. Cascend Securities increased their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $63.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. Intel has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $62.85. The company has a market capitalization of $272.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.00 and its 200 day moving average is $53.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $2,733,319.68. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 425,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,780,595.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

