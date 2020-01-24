BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY)

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CDAY. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ceridian HCM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.53.

NYSE:CDAY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.70. 169,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,931. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Ceridian HCM has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $74.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.18 and a beta of 1.61.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $202.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 15,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $1,057,222.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $265,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 23.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 75.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 10,248 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 32.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after buying an additional 31,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 147.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after buying an additional 79,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

