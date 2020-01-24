BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY)

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CDAY. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ceridian HCM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.53.
NYSE:CDAY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.70. 169,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,931. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Ceridian HCM has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $74.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.18 and a beta of 1.61.
In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 15,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $1,057,222.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $265,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 23.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 75.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 10,248 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 32.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after buying an additional 31,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 147.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after buying an additional 79,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.
Ceridian HCM Company Profile
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.
