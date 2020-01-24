Blue Prism Group (LON:PRSM) Issues Earnings Results

Blue Prism Group (LON:PRSM) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (104.96) (($1.38)) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX (98) (($1.29)) by GBX (6.96) (($0.09)), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Blue Prism Group stock traded up GBX 270 ($3.55) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,500 ($19.73). 2,567,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,059. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,108.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,071.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.54. Blue Prism Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 774.25 ($10.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,030 ($26.70).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blue Prism Group in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Blue Prism Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

Blue Prism Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the licensing of robotic process automation software in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital workforce platform; intelligent automation skills; and blue prism digital exchange for downloading disruptive and AI-enabled capabilities.

