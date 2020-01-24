BlitzPredict Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,093.00 (XBP)

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. During the last seven days, BlitzPredict has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. One BlitzPredict token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, Cryptopia and IDEX. BlitzPredict has a market capitalization of $96,646.00 and approximately $1,093.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006441 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003844 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00027946 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000724 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00038291 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BlitzPredict Profile

BlitzPredict is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,601,088 tokens. The official message board for BlitzPredict is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1 . The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict . BlitzPredict’s official website is www.blitzpredict.io

BlitzPredict Token Trading

BlitzPredict can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Cryptopia, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPredict directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlitzPredict should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlitzPredict using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

