Blackmores (ASX:BKL) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $85.21

Shares of Blackmores Limited (ASX:BKL) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.21 and traded as high as $88.00. Blackmores shares last traded at $86.52, with a volume of 42,839 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 28.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$85.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$84.87.

About Blackmores (ASX:BKL)

Blackmores Limited develops, sells, and markets natural health products for humans and animals in Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. The company offers vitamins, and herbal and mineral nutritional supplements. It also provides products for various conditions related to arthritis, joints, bones, and muscles; brain health; cold, flu, and immunity; digestive health; energy and exercise; everyday health; and eye health.

