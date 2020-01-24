Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLKB. Stephens set a $92.00 price target on Blackbaud and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

In other Blackbaud news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $165,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,678.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 1,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $124,700.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,291.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,846 shares of company stock valued at $311,288 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackbaud during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 13.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 1,097.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Blackbaud in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Blackbaud in the third quarter valued at $250,000.

BLKB stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,929. Blackbaud has a 1 year low of $65.01 and a 1 year high of $97.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.54 and its 200-day moving average is $85.67.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $221.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Blackbaud’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Blackbaud will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

