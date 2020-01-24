bitUSD Hits Market Cap of $1.59 Million (BITUSD)

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 24th. bitUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and $8.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, bitUSD has traded 28.6% higher against the US dollar. One bitUSD token can now be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00007141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.20 or 0.03128636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00202210 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00029441 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00124218 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

bitUSD Token Profile

bitUSD’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 2,621,970 tokens. The official message board for bitUSD is bitsharestalk.org . bitUSD’s official Twitter account is @bitshares . bitUSD’s official website is bit.ly/BitShares_USD

bitUSD Token Trading

bitUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

