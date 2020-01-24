Bitcoin SV Trading Down 17.9% This Week (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for about $260.48 or 0.03095039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, CoinBene, Hotbit and WazirX. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion and $2.66 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011879 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00203333 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029277 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00125920 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,222,577 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, MBAex, OTCBTC, CoinZest, Koinex, Bittrex, Bitrue, Bit-Z, Gate.io, Trade Satoshi, Bitbns, Bithumb, Altcoin Trader, DragonEX, SouthXchange, Poloniex, Coinbit, Coinsquare, Coinsuper, HitBTC, Huobi, OKEx, Bitfinex, YoBit, IDAX, Kraken, Bitkub, BX Thailand, Cobinhood, CoinEx, Binance, Bibox, Indodax, ZB.COM, CoinBene, Korbit, BigONE, Upbit, Kucoin, WazirX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

