BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine lowered shares of BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

BIOS has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair started coverage on BioScrip in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded BioScrip from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BioScrip from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.75.

Get BioScrip alerts:

NASDAQ BIOS traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $4.20. 915,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,495. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average of $3.35. BioScrip has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). BioScrip had a negative return on equity of 42.56% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $615.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioScrip will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIOS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in BioScrip by 121.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 761,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 417,806 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of BioScrip by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of BioScrip during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BioScrip by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 733,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 12,674 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of BioScrip by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 939,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 190,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.46% of the company’s stock.

BioScrip Company Profile

BioScrip, Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions in the United States. It engages in the preparation, delivery, administration, and clinical monitoring of pharmaceutical treatments that are administered to a patient through intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intra-spinal, and enteral methods.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for BioScrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioScrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.