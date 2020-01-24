BidaskClub Upgrades Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) to Buy

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Amdocs from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Amdocs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

Shares of Amdocs stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,901. Amdocs has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $74.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.16.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amdocs will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,362,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,229,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,634,000 after acquiring an additional 224,674 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 280,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,544,000 after acquiring an additional 163,452 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 323,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,401,000 after acquiring an additional 148,200 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 320,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,126,000 after acquiring an additional 136,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

