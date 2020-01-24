BidaskClub Lowers Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tucows from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tucows from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tucows from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Tucows stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.94. 46,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,071. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Tucows has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $90.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65 and a beta of 1.16.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Tucows had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $88.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Tucows will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $92,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 555,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,303,398.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCX. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Tucows by 840.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Tucows by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Tucows by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tucows by 156.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,961 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tucows by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

