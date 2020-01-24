BidaskClub Downgrades Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) to Buy

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.06.

NASDAQ:CHEF traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.62. The stock had a trading volume of 16,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,540. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1-year low of $29.56 and a 1-year high of $42.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.17. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 48.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $396.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 879.1% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. BB&T Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 25.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

