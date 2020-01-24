BetProtocol (BEPRO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $139,223.00

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. BetProtocol has a total market cap of $609,561.00 and approximately $139,223.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BetProtocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BetProtocol has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $271.70 or 0.03193480 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011793 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00202961 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029601 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00124712 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BetProtocol Profile

BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 501,301,370 tokens. BetProtocol’s official website is www.betprotocol.com . The official message board for BetProtocol is medium.com/@betprotocol

Buying and Selling BetProtocol

BetProtocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

