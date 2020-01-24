Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) a €57.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($101.16) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Nord/LB set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Independent Research set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €77.50 ($90.12).

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde stock opened at €70.58 ($82.07) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €74.39 and its 200-day moving average is €75.31. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 1 year low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a 1 year high of €97.26 ($113.09).

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

