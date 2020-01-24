Benin Management CORP Boosts Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Benin Management CORP boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dfpg Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc. now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 25,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $76.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.22. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.4403 dividend. This is a positive change from ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.