Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.91

Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.91 and traded as high as $17.50. Bel Fuse shares last traded at $16.60, with a volume of 1,654 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Bel Fuse in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $203.71 million, a P/E ratio of 143.82 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.01 and a 200-day moving average of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 0.31%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Bel Fuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bel Fuse stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Bel Fuse worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

