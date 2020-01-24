Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,804 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 505.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,712,146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,546 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,982,481 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $185,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,312 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 211,300 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,270.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 804,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,346,000 after acquiring an additional 785,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,463 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 17,713 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $16.07 on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $19.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.30.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s payout ratio is currently 33.17%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBBY. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

