Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Brightworth

Brightworth boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and accounts for approximately 1.6% of Brightworth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Brightworth’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $8,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 33.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,152,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $544,452,000 after buying an additional 543,512 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at about $101,966,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 146.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 548,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $138,836,000 after buying an additional 326,357 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 2,389.0% during the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 181,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,899,000 after buying an additional 174,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at about $33,450,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BDX. Barclays cut Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.90.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $278.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,134,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.18. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $221.47 and a 1-year high of $280.29. The firm has a market cap of $75.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.95.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.05%.

In related news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 19,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.15, for a total value of $5,413,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,637,072.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 33,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total value of $9,051,257.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,989,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,231 shares of company stock valued at $24,787,690 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

