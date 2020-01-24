BeatzCoin Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last week, BeatzCoin has traded down 49.8% against the dollar. One BeatzCoin token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. BeatzCoin has a total market cap of $300,686.00 and approximately $19.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Velas (VLX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000225 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 176.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BeatzCoin Token Profile

BeatzCoin (CRYPTO:BTZC) is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,182,714,328 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

BeatzCoin Token Trading

BeatzCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

