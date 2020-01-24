Bean Cash (BITB) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.17 Million

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded down 22% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. In the last seven days, Bean Cash has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. Bean Cash has a market cap of $1.17 million and $1.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bean Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $32.15, $20.33 and $7.50.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bean Cash alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000201 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Bean Cash

Bean Cash (CRYPTO:BITB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2015. Bean Cash’s total supply is 3,439,066,000 coins. The official website for Bean Cash is beancash.org . Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BitBeanCoin . The official message board for Bean Cash is www.bitbean.org/forum

Buying and Selling Bean Cash

Bean Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $50.98, $13.77, $24.43, $10.39, $51.55, $24.68, $32.15, $20.33, $33.94, $5.60 and $7.50. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bean Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bean Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bean Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bean Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.