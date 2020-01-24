Beacon Securities Reaffirms “Speculative Buy” Rating for Wolfden Resources (CVE:WLF)

Beacon Securities restated their speculative buy rating on shares of Wolfden Resources (CVE:WLF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Wolfden Resources’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

CVE WLF opened at C$0.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.12. Wolfden Resources has a one year low of C$0.08 and a one year high of C$0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 million and a P/E ratio of -4.83.

Wolfden Resources (CVE:WLF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wolfden Resources will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Wolfden Resources Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America. The company explores for base metal deposits. Its primarily focuses on developing the Pickett Mountain project that covers approximately 6800 acres of land located in Penobscot County, northern Maine.

