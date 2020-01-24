Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,814,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 88,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 31,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 30,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after purchasing an additional 16,178 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $2.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $330.29. The company had a trading volume of 644,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,464,526. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $263.35 and a one year high of $334.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

