Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Takes $1.19 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,557,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,279,000 after purchasing an additional 527,421 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 125.4% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 18,160 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 445,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,192,000 after purchasing an additional 18,703 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 217,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after purchasing an additional 13,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 59,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.27. 10,456,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.24 and a 200 day moving average of $62.35.

