Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2020 // Comments off

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,241,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,399,000 after acquiring an additional 210,163 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 530,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,981,000 after acquiring an additional 199,117 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,495,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,359,000 after acquiring an additional 137,505 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 145,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,733,000 after acquiring an additional 88,825 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $96.90. The company had a trading volume of 7,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,858. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $85.32 and a 52-week high of $98.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.08.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.