Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,241,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,399,000 after acquiring an additional 210,163 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 530,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,981,000 after acquiring an additional 199,117 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,495,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,359,000 after acquiring an additional 137,505 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 145,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,733,000 after acquiring an additional 88,825 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $96.90. The company had a trading volume of 7,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,858. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $85.32 and a 52-week high of $98.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.08.

