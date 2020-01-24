Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Makes New $353,000 Investment in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5,523.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,154,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027,477 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,338,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,103 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,022,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,869,000 after purchasing an additional 657,869 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,558,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,737,000 after purchasing an additional 641,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,761,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,558,000 after purchasing an additional 553,849 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGSB traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $53.91. The stock had a trading volume of 8,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,760. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.96 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.1335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%.

