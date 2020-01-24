Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Invests $635,000 in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,663,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,529,000 after buying an additional 185,701 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nucor by 363.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,139,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,330 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in Nucor by 3.8% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,967,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,431,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nucor by 1.7% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,688,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,049,000 after acquiring an additional 28,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Nucor by 10.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 978,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,823,000 after acquiring an additional 94,693 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Shares of Nucor stock traded down $1.22 on Friday, hitting $50.32. The stock had a trading volume of 170,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,360. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $62.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Nucor had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.13%.

In other news, CEO John J. Ferriola sold 3,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $172,962.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,954 shares in the company, valued at $24,513,516. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.