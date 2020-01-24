Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 5,190 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.34. The stock had a trading volume of 522,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,327. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.94. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $92.52 and a 1-year high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

