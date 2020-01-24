Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 14,180 Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 120,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 13,302 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000.

BATS GAA traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $27.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,460 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.29. Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $28.60.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1058 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th.

