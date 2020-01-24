BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$63.30.

BCE has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of BCE stock traded up C$0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$62.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,285. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$61.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$62.34. The stock has a market cap of $55.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91. BCE has a twelve month low of C$55.52 and a twelve month high of C$65.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BCE will post 3.7099997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.7925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.72%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

