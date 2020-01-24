Baytex Energy Corp (TSE:BTE) Receives C$3.29 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.29.

BTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.25 price target on Baytex Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James set a C$2.00 price target on Baytex Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CSFB decreased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

TSE:BTE opened at C$1.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $960.28 million and a PE ratio of -7.11. Baytex Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.33 and a 52-week high of C$3.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.77.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$424.60 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Trudy Marie Curran bought 29,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.80 per share, with a total value of C$52,632.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 158,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$284,794.20.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

