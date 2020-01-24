Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$2.80 price objective on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial set a C$2.50 target price on shares of Baylin Technologies and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Get Baylin Technologies alerts:

BYL stock opened at C$1.99 on Monday. Baylin Technologies has a 12 month low of C$1.56 and a 12 month high of C$4.50. The firm has a market cap of $85.91 million and a PE ratio of -18.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$36.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$36.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baylin Technologies will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Baylin Technologies Company Profile

Baylin Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, designs, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of passive and active radio frequency (RF) and terrestrial microwave products in the North American and Asia. It offers embedded antennas for use in handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cell system antennas.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Baylin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baylin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.