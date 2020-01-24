Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LLOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 68 ($0.89) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 62 ($0.82) price target (down from GBX 65 ($0.86)) on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 62 ($0.82) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 72 ($0.95) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered Lloyds Banking Group to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 65.88 ($0.87).

Shares of LON LLOY traded up GBX 0.69 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 58.09 ($0.76). 136,041,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,650,000. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 48.16 ($0.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 73.66 ($0.97). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 61.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 57.03. The company has a market cap of $40.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.75.

In related news, insider Juan Colombás sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.83), for a total value of £630,000 ($828,729.28). Also, insider Sara V. Weller acquired 32,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £20,122.68 ($26,470.24).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

