Barclays Raises International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) Price Target to GBX 777

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 665 ($8.75) to GBX 777 ($10.22) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IAG. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.21) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Societe Generale upgraded International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 660 ($8.68) in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. HSBC upgraded International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 750 ($9.87) in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.21) target price (up previously from GBX 655 ($8.62)) on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 691.36 ($9.09).

Shares of IAG stock traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 618 ($8.13). 3,848,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,660,000. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 1 year low of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 684 ($9.00). The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion and a PE ratio of 3.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 622.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 515.24.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

