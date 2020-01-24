Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Receives GBX 211.89 Consensus PT from Analysts

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 212.78 ($2.80).

A number of equities analysts have commented on BARC shares. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.29) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Barclays from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 208 ($2.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

In other Barclays news, insider Dawn Fitzpatrick acquired 473,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.24) per share, for a total transaction of £804,790.20 ($1,058,655.88).

Shares of Barclays stock traded up GBX 1.94 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 173.44 ($2.28). 29,986,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,310,000. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 178.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 161.45. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 131.04 ($1.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 192.99 ($2.54). The stock has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion and a PE ratio of 17.17.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

