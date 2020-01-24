Bank of SC (NASDAQ:BKSC) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.81

Bank of SC Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.81 and traded as high as $19.45. Bank of SC shares last traded at $19.20, with a volume of 1,200 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.77. The company has a market cap of $105.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.18.

Bank of SC (NASDAQ:BKSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Bank of SC had a net margin of 34.69% and a return on equity of 14.93%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bank of SC stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bank of SC Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,371 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.36% of Bank of SC worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of SC (NASDAQ:BKSC)

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides commercial banking services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

