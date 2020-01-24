Bank Of Princeton to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:BPRN)

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th.

Bank Of Princeton has a dividend payout ratio of 19.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bank Of Princeton to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

Get Bank Of Princeton alerts:

Shares of BPRN opened at $31.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.95. Bank Of Princeton has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $33.33. The stock has a market cap of $205.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.60.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank Of Princeton will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BPRN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank Of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Bank Of Princeton from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bank Of Princeton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Bank Of Princeton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Bank Of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.