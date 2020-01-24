Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) will report $0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank Of Princeton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Bank Of Princeton posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank Of Princeton will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.05 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bank Of Princeton.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BPRN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank Of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded Bank Of Princeton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Bank Of Princeton from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NASDAQ:BPRN traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,927. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.95. Bank Of Princeton has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $33.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.39 million, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank Of Princeton during the third quarter worth $204,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 9.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 7.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bank Of Princeton during the second quarter worth $701,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank Of Princeton during the second quarter worth $794,000. Institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Bank Of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

