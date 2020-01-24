Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Stock Position Cut by Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,251 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 0.2% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 51,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Bank of America by 36.3% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 159,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after buying an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 5.2% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 10,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.51. The company had a trading volume of 23,427,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,938,584. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $300.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.64. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

