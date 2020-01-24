Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $245.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.60 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

NYSE BXS opened at $30.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.44. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 1 year low of $26.47 and a 1 year high of $33.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

BXS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bancorpsouth Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

