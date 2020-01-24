Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) Shares Sold by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware trimmed its position in shares of Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,592 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 41,919 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $5,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 11.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 522.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 21.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 100.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CIB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Santander raised shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

CIB stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.63. 233,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,600. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.75. Bancolombia SA has a 52-week low of $42.99 and a 52-week high of $56.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 13.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bancolombia SA will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

